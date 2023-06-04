HALEY PULLOS has played Molly in General Hospital ever since she was 11 years old.

She has been replaced due to an accident.

2 Holiday Mia has replaced Haley Pullos in the role Molly

What will Molly be called on General Hospital?

Holiday Mia has been announced as the new Molly on General Hospital.

This will be her first role as she replaces Haley Pullos who is unable to be present due to an accident.

Fill-in actress known for past appearances on Bull and Animal Kingdom.

It is not clear at this time whether the change will be permanent or temporary.

Haley played Molly since General Hospital opened in 2009, when she was only 11.

Haley Pullos – What ever happened?

Haley, who allegedly caused a terrible car accident in LA’s freeway system on April 29, has been arrested and charged with DUI.TMZ.

In documents obtained by the outlet, police reported that the soap opera star was driving down a Pasadena freeway when she “swerved, flew over the dividing barrier, and into oncoming traffic.”

The star was then involved in a head-on collision with another car travelling at 60 miles per hours the opposite way.

Both cars were damaged beyond repairs, including smashed glass and machinery.

Haley could not exit the vehicle after the police arrived.

The firefighters were able to finally free the woman from her car, and helped her get into an ambulance.

But according to authorities, when a firefighter was examining her injuries, the actress “struck him” and yelled: “This is a $400 f***ing shirt!”

The police allegedly found mini bottles of tequila and weed edibles when they searched her car.

Haley was escorted to the hospital where the cops claimed she showed “clear signs” of driving under the influence, such as slurred speech, watery eyes, and the smell of alcohol on her breath.

2 Haley Pullos will be at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on August 23, 2022. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Haley’s words after the accident

This week’s young star told us aboutSoap Opera DigestIt was announced that the actress would be taking time off from General Hospital to recover from “a serious car accident.”

She told the outlet: “Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!”

Central Recorder quotes Haley as telling Central Recorder that “We’re still collecting information on what happened at this point and have no further comments.”