What will be most popular this year?

I am the founder DBF Interiors — I’ve tracked the home-decor trends I think will be big in 2022.

Many people spend more time at home than ever before, so it is important to make use of outdoor space as well as offices.

People are adding more bold and vibrant colors to their homes.

As the founder of and interior stylist DBF InteriorsI am always on the lookout for new home-decor trends.

Many of us remain based at home. This makes our living spaces multifunctional.

I have a hunch that 2022 design trends will include functionality, accessibility, and comfortability — with a dash of style and substance, of course.

Wallpaper is a major design trend.





Wallpaper is a major design trend.



The popularity of the grandmillennial trend grew in 2021.

We expect to see this fad intensify this year — millennials can’t get enough of the old-school maximalist trend that features ruffles, chintz, tassels, and toile wallpaper.

The grandmillennial movement allows style exploration and nostalgia.

There is a rise in furniture that is pet-friendly.

Pet-focused decor is all the fashion this year.

Many people consider their pets a part of their family. You can find out more about the “Barkitecture”This design trend offers pets something comfy to relax on while still being cohesive with your decor.

People are becoming more creative in their work-from home solutions.





Nowadays, home offices are a necessity.



We can expect that our kitchens, spacious closets and walk-ins will continue to double as makeshift offices this year.

Open-plan kitchens will continue adapting to other work spaces by using smart shelves, space-saving measures, and maximising corners. As a cozy work-from home option, I see kitchen nooks rising in popularity.

You can also opt for large walk-in closets as an alternative to working in your living room.

You might consider making your spare bedroom into an office if you have the space.

I predict a rise of meditation nooks

It is possible to transform any part of your home into an oasis of calm meditation.

These are great for relaxing after a long day at the office or to have some alone time before you meet up with your partner.

In order to create a comfortable sanctuary in a corner of your room, you can use comforting but uplifting decor elements like soft floor pillows, interesting artwork, small side tables or benches, and a colorful rug. It’s even better to find a corner that is near a window.

Your porch and patio spaces are now available for maximum relaxation.





Even a small porch could become a sanctuary.



It’s a luxury to have a place where you can get fresh air when we are all trapped in our homes.

Even if your patio or porch is small, you can make it a place where you can relax, work, or read.

Warm, vibrant colors will add life to homes this year

It is important to consider the impact color has on the mood and feel of the space.

Warmer colors like yellows and reds will be prominently displayed in living spaces this year, to make them feel cozier.

Statement furniture and decor will be huge this year





Bold art and decor give your space more personality.



Photo by DBF Interiors







More people are bringing out their individual style by decorating their homes with statement furniture.

Consider eye-catching sofas and coffee tables as well as carefully-crafted decor pieces.

More people are taking up cThey create private spaces within their homes.

The importance of privacy was evident in the fact that we were quarantined at home with our roommates and family members for the last couple of years.

A dedicated space in your home for you and your loved ones can be a great way to make quiet moments.



Meditation



This feeling of peace and privacy can be achieved by using nooks, floating walls, hanging curtains, or other means.

Open floor plans are replacing crowd-sourced furniture arrangements





Furniture that is open and rounded is very popular.



Your living room can feel crowded if it has inadequacies spatial arrangements.

We’re focusing this year on unique, but essential furnishings that reflect your style and keep our doors open to new ideas. feng-shui floor planThat allows for more space to breathe.