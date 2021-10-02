What were the Big Actors Doing in their 20s?

Tom Hanks was 23 when he was cast as a slasher actor.





Tom Hanks, 1980 (left), and 2018, (right).



Tom Hanks, now in his 60s, has had a wonderful life. Prolific acting career spanning multiple genres. Hanks immigrated from California in his 20s to New York City, where he landed his first movie role in the slasher. “He Knows You’re Alone”(1980).

He met Rita Wilson, an actress, while filming the 1981 show. “Bosom Buddies.”At age In the film, Wilson was again acted by Hanks at 29. “Volunteers.”In 1988, the couple got married.

Hanks’s work in the Invisible Revolution is still his most recognizable accomplishment, four decades later. “Big,” “A League of Their Own,” “Cast Away,”And the “Toy Story” franchise.