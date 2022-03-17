What We Know About Norman Reedus’ Scary On-Set Injury

Norman Reedus, Actor, has seen his fair share of bruises in his acting career. However, this latest was quite a surprise. “Norman suffered a concussion on set,” Reedus’ publicist, Jeffrey Chassen, told Page SixMarch 16 “He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern.”Page Six was confirmed by a source that Reedus was admitted to the hospital on March 11. “He’s resting and recuperating,”The insider has been added.

Reedus was set to appear at “Fandemic Dead Atlanta”Show was scheduled for March 18-20, but it was only half an hour according to Deadline. He was not aware of his injury until after a Instagram postFandemic Tour mentions that “Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an accident while filming.”According to the outlet, Reedus’ concussion was not revealed at the time.

Reedus is currently filming Season 11 of the final season. “The Walking Dead”Georgia. What will happen to production after the accident? A spokesperson for AMC stated that Reedus’ concussion will most likely delay production by a few days. Variety. Get better soon!