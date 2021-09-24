What We Know About Moderna’s Combination Vaccine For COVID-19 And The Flu

By Brandon Pitt
Moderna is working on a combination vaccine for COVID-19 and the flu, making the vaccines more convenient for medical staff and patients, since many people already get a booster flu shot every year. A combination booster vaccine for COVID-19 or influenza could be obtained in one shot, so you don’t have to get them all at once. It will also reduce the supply costs of medical companies. Moderna’s single vaccine will offer protection against COVID-19 and influenza (via Moderna). 

Because people spend more time indoors, flu season is more common in winter. The combination flu and COVID-19 vaccinations would work well in this situation. You could get protection from both in one shot right before flu season (via Healthline). 

Combination vaccines aren’t new — the DTaP vaccine protects against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, and the MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps, and rubella. According to Reuters, Moderna could start testing a combination vaccine within the next six to 12 months. 

