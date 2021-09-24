What We Know About Jason Derulo’s Split From Jena Frumes After The Birth Of Their Son

Jason Derulo shocked his fans when he took to Twitter on September 23 to announce that he and his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, had decided to split up. In the tweet, the singer wrote, “Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

Derulo’s followers expressed a wide range of emotions in their responses to his tweet, including sadness, anger, and sympathy. One Twitter user thought the “Talk Dirty” artist was joking and responded, “Why on earth would Jason prank about something this serious? Really?!” Others begged fellow social media users to respect Derulo and Frumes’ decision and reminded others that it was no one else’s business. One such fan penned, “So sorry to hear this Jason. But you have to do what feels right for you, and if this is it, then you don’t have to explain to ANYONE x.”

The breakup came one day after Derulo and Frumes celebrated their shared birthday in Aspen, Colorado, giving all appearances that they were still quite happily together. Frumes even took to Instagram to wish her beau a happy birthday and express her love for him, which she has since deleted, per People. “You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share,” She wrote.