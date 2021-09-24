What We Know About Elon Musk And Grimes’ Breakup

Elon Musk confirmed he and Grimes are no longer together in a statement to Page Six on September 24. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms,” he said. He said that their separation was caused by his work schedule, and that their long-distance relationship. But that they would continue to be good parents to their son. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” He elaborated. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Page Six claims that Musk and Grimes were last spotted together at this year’s Met Gala right before their breakup announcement. Even though they did not walk the red-carpet together, they were reportedly spotted together at the Met Gala and later went to a private afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City.