What was the View’s most recent episode?

THE View is known as a daytime talk show hosted by women who each offer different takes on the day’s biggest headlines.

Just moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was due to appear, what began as a routine broadcast became chaotic.

2 The View’s Joy Behar interviewed Vice President Harris on today’s episode Image Credits: ABC

What happened on The View today?

After viewers saw Sunny Hostin, co-host and guest host Ana Navarro be escorted off the stage in preparation for an impromptu commercial break, September 24,’s episode was different from any other.

Joy Behar, Joy’s co-host, said that Hostin had tested positive for Covid-19 despite the fact that they were fully vaccinated.

“No matter how hard we try, these things happen,” Behar spoke on air. “They’ll be OK, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo.”

Behar received VP Harris as her guest on air.

“I hope you are in a safe spot right now. We did everything we could to make sure that you were safe because we value you so much,” Behar stated during her introduction.

After being introduced, Harris said: “Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.”

Today’s episode marked Harris’ third time on the show making her only the second sitting vice president to appear.

Her now-boss Joe Biden made an appearance during Barack Obama’s presidency.

2 The show today was thrown into chaos after Sunny Hostin and Ana Navaro tested positive for Covid-19 Image Credits: ABC

What did Kamala Harris say during her interview?

Harris was seen on the show promoting vaccinations and urging Americans to take responsibility.

“I’ve been watching, like many of you, with heartache, with the videos of people who are in an ICU bed, who did not get vaccinated, pleading with their family members, ‘please get vaccinated,'” Harris said.

She continued: “You know, when I think of it in the context of any one of us who have had these awful experiences of holding the hands of a loved one who is in an ICU bed, or is near death — like, don’t put your families through that. The vaccine is free. It is safe, and it will save your life. So folks just need to get vaccinated.”

While the vaccines doesn’t prevent you from catching the virus, studies have shown that it decreases the risk of hospitalization and death.

Navarro and Hostin are two examples of what doctors call breakthrough cases. This is when those who have received the vaccine contract the Covid-19 virus.

How do you watch The View on TV?

The View is a television program that has been airing since 1997. It was founded by Barbara Walters, an experienced journalist.

The show airs every weekday at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. It can also be streamed live on Hulu Plus.

Kamala Harris interview on The View thrown into chaos as co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Anna Navaro test positive for Covid