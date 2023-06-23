What was the relationship between Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman and their parents?

DEBRIS was discovered from Titan’s sub after the Titan is said to have imploded, killing five tourists “in milliseconds”.

Shahzada Dawood is one of OceanGate Expeditions Titanic’s passengers.

What was the identity of Shahzada Dawood

Shahzada Dawood is a Pakistani-born billionaire who lives in London.

Dawood was the Vice Chairman of Dawood Hercules Corporation.

Shahzada has joined the group in 1996. The Dawoods have been running it for decades.

Dawood Hercules Corporation (DHC) is an investment holding public company.

Hercules Corp. has made investments in infrastructure, food, agriculture and petrochemicals.

He also served as shareholder director for Engro Corporation, and was a member of the Prince’s Trust Charity of King Charles III.

Shahzada was a trustee for The Dawood Foundation and supported a number of education initiatives.

Shahzada lived in England with his wife Christine and their two children, Suleman and Alina.

When did Oceangate’s Titanic submarine disappear?

Oceangate Titanic’s submarine disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean on June 18th, 2023.

After failing to contact their launch vessel, the submarine and passengers went missing while exploring the wreckage of the RMS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland.

Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son Suleman were among the passengers who went missing with the vessel.

Family members said they would be making a public statement. Associated PressWe are grateful to our friends and colleagues for showing concern and ask that they pray for them and their family’s safety at this difficult time.

They are well taken care of and pray to Allah for their safe return.

Debris from a submarine was discovered on the 22nd of June 2023.

It was confirmed that the pieces of debris were from the same submarine as that on which Shahzada Dawood’s son and himself were.

Shahzada Dawood’s son and all the crew onboard are believed to have died, as the debris is confirmed by the fact that it matches the wreckage of the submarine.

How many people were aboard the Titanic sub?

Three additional passengers, in addition to Shahzada’s son Suleman and Shahzada himself, were also reported to have been lost at sea.

