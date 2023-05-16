What was the reason for Sonny Vaccaro’s firing from Nike? Why did he then leave Adidas?

Amazon Prime Video has released Air, but Sonny Vaccaro was fired by Nike. Why did he then leave Adidas?

The 2023 ‘Air’ movie depicting the incredible true story behind the iconic Air Jordan shoe line has just been made available to stream around the world on Amazon Prime Video.

Film explains the history of the famous shoe company and how they were able to make a deal with Michael Jordan. Starring Ben Affleck as well as Viola Davis Jason Bateman Matt Damon.

Damon plays Nike talent scout Sonny Vaccaro, arguably one of the most important men in Nike’s history – but why was Vaccaro eventually fired from Nike and why did he later leave his role with Adidas?

Why did Nike fire Sonny Vaccaro?

Sonny Vaccaro, a former Nike employee, was terminated for allegedly planning to pursue other ventures while still employed by the company.

reported by the LA Times back in 1992, Vaccaro and Nike founder Phil Knight had talked about the potential side venture; "A firm that specialized in putting together product endorsement packages for coaches and athletes" with Knight even inviting Vaccaro to Oregon "to discuss how Nike would fit into his new plans."

However, Knight would then fire Vaccaro for working the angle outside of Nike’s interest at that very same meeting, even allegedly agreeing with Vaccaro’s famous analogy about gunslingers in the Wild West:

“I feel like a gunslinger in the Old West. The townspeople hired a gunslinger–me–to clean up the town and turn it into something they were proud of. Now, those townspeople no longer want the gunslinger around because he just doesn’t seem to fit their new image.”

However, fans of the 2023 Air movie should note that Vaccaro’s role in getting Jordan to sign with Nike was greatly exaggerated for dramatic effect. Vaccaro spoke to Footwear News in early 2018. admitted that “They gave me more credit in the movie, but it’s basically what happened.”

“I was involved because I was the only one personally close to Michael, but it was their idea, it was something Peter and Rob pushed. I was the only person that could deliver it…I didn’t know the shoe was going to be Air Jordan and it was going to be red, black and white. Peter and Rob did all the work. I only knew about the shoe when Peter and Rob told me they were going to design a shoe.”

Knight had previously given an interview to USA Today how "A lot of people want to take credit for signing Michael Jordan, most obviously Sonny Vaccaro." He added, "On ESPN he said he was the key to the thing. Sonny helped, but he wasn't the MVP in that process."

Michael Jordan, the basketball legend himself and main man in the NBA commented that he had never worn Nike products before.

“In all honesty, I never wore Nike shoes until I signed with Nike. I was a big Adidas, Converse guy coming out of college…Prior to all of that, Sonny [Vaccaro] Takes credit for everything. But it really wasn’t Sonny, it was actually [Coach] George Raveling.”

In response to the USA Today interview, Vaccaro would hit back by stating, “Phil Knight’s lying, Michael’s lying more than Phil and Raveling is insane. All three of them need to destroy me to live happily ever after.”

“Everyone’s trying to rewrite history. Jordan’s legacy is far more than that. I am the savior of Nike.’’

What made Sonny Vaccaro quit Adidas?

Vaccaro, who was fired from Nike in 2010, found employment at rival firms Adidas and Reebok.

Vaccaro speaks to Vanity Fair He left Adidas allegedly because they lied about LeBron James' contract.

“When Adidas lied to me, I quit. They told me they’d give me $100 million [to sign LeBron James to the company]. They gave it to me for $70,000,000. It was put into the bank. [the remainder] Incentives I quit.”

Vaccaro continued, “I told [LeBron’s mother] Gloria in person, LeBron in a hotel room when he was a senior in high school, you’re going to get $100 million.”

However, upon reading the terms of the contract drawn up by Adidas, “We get there to sign the damn contract. I opened it up and it was, you know, it wasn’t a hundred million, another 30 million total in incentives.”

“Incentives meant nothing to me. I think you should give the entire amount now. If you’re scared [and offering] incentives, don’t give the damn deal.”

Vaccaro lives with his wife and family in California. He is now 83. Speaking on Matt Damon portraying him in the Air movie, Vaccaro acknowledged that “it’s an impossible dream” come true.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]