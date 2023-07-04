The Falling in Reverse singer is known for being covered in ink, but recent posts show that he’s made the decision to get the majority of them covered out. Curious as to why he’s done this, we answer why did Ronnie Radke blackout his tattoos.

Ronnie Radke is almost as popular for his tattoos than he was as a singer. Now, he has blacked-out a lot of those designs. The decision was first made when Ronnie Radke posted on Instagram that all of his tattoos had been removed.

What is Ronnie Radke all about?

Ronnie is best known as the lead singer for the rock group Falling In Reverse. But he rose to prominence as part of the group Escape the Fate.

He left his previous band after he got sent to prison in 2008 for possession of brass knuckles. He formed Falling in Reverse while he was in jail.

He has been with Saraya Bevis (the wrestler known as Paige) since 2018. A daughter is also his from an earlier relationship.

Last Resort, the new single by Falling in Reverse is now available for streaming and downloading. The band currently tours the US and you can catch them live.

What was the reason for Ronnie Radke’s blackout of his tattoos

Reports You can claim your right to claim Ronnie decided that he would blacken out all of his tattoos and dissociate himself from his role.

His reasoning behind covering up the photos is that he wanted to remove all physical evidence of his past in order to be able to move forward.

Covering the tattoos this way allows him to get them back. Plus, it’s a lot less painful than removing them using laser equipment.

Ronnie hasn’t covered up all of his tattoos, deciding to black out his arms and neck. The majority of Ronnie’s tattoos are still visible on his legs and chest. In reality, the singer continues to add to his collection. In an Instagram post, he shared a picture of one that he just added on his leg.

Ronnie’s tattoos were some of those he is most known for. The singer, who had more than 40 tattoos before blacking them out, was a fan of many. There was a mic with wings and a skull on one arm. On the other, there was a grandmother’s portrait.

Clearly, covering them up doesn’t mean that he won’t get any more as his recent artwork has proven. Though he hasn’t spoken widely about the removal process, it looks to be a simple case of blackout old older ones in favor of some newer ones that more accurately reflect where he is now as a person.

The tattoo removal process confuses many fans

Though the decision would have been personal, with only Ronnie’s opinion mattering, fans have had a mixed reaction to the reveal.

“You look happier than ever now dude!” One fan commented, suggesting that blacking out the tattoos had had a positive impact on Ronnie’s mental health.

“What is going on with his tattoos?” Another asked, clearly confused at why he had covered them up.

“I loved your ink! It’s such a shame you wanted to get rid,” said another.

Whatever the bigger reason for blacking them out, it wouldn’t have been a quick decision that was made lightly.