What was Michael K Williams’ networth?

MICHAEL K Williams was an actor who was most notably known as Omar Little on the HBO drama series The Wire.

Williams was found dead in his New York apartment on September 6, 2021 from an “accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.”

What was Michael K Williams’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Williams was worth $5 million.

Where was Michael K Williams discovered dead?

Central Recorder was told by law enforcement sources that the TV star was found dead at his Brooklyn apartment.

NYPD officials revealed: “Michael was found dead by a relative around 2pm today at his Kent Avenue apartment in Brooklyn.

“He was alone when he was discovered. Illegal paraphernalia found in the apartment.

Sources tell The Post that Michael was found dead by his nephew in the living room at his penthouse.

The outlet reported that drug paraphernalia found in the apartment suggested that there was a possible overdose.

On Friday, September 24, Michael’s cause of death was revealed to be an “accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine,” according to the NYC Chief Medical Examiner.

What was the reaction to Michael K Williams’ passing on social media

Williams’ friends and colleagues shared their grief on Twitter and Instagram.

Isiah Whitlock Jr., Da 5 Bloods actor, posted: “Shocked by the death Michael K Williams.

“One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.”

Jason Isbell, country singer, stated that they had crossed paths once in New York.

“And I was too nervous to say hello, so I walked around the block trying to work up the nerve and still couldn’t do it. Just loved his work so much. This news is so sad.”

Another longtime admirer wrote: “Michael K Williams brought every character he played to spectacular life. Chalky White, Omar Little, Montrose Freeman, Freddy Knight. The list goes on and on. Just heartbreaking news.”

“Rest in peace, Michael K Williams. I will never forget your legendary performance as Omar Little. One of my favorite characters ever,” a fan said in a tribute.