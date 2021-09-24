What was Linda Evangelista’s appearance before and after CoolSculpting surgery.

CANDADIAN supermodel Linda Evangelista has revealed she has been left ‘unrecognisable’ after cosmetic surgery went wrong.

This is everything you need about CoolSculpting that made Evangelista permanently deformed.

Linda Evangelista on the catwalk in Milan in 1991

What did Linda Evangelista look like before and after CoolSculpting surgery?

Evangelista has maintained a low profile since her cosmetic surgery five-years ago, which left her with rare side effects. She has never allowed the public to see her face.

Although she has only posted a few photos of herself on social media, her face is often covered by headscarves, sunglasses, hats and sunglasses.

Fans have noticed a difference in the supermodel’s appearance post-surgery.

Linda Evangelista shared a picture on Instagram of her appearance after undergoing the procedure

What has Linda Evangelista said about her CoolSculpting surgery?

Evangelista posted a picture on Instagram showing the impact of the botched surgery on her life.

Evangelista stated that she took a major step toward righting a wrong I had suffered, and has kept it to herself for more than five years.

My followers have asked me why I haven’t been working, while my peers’ careers are thriving. The answer is that Zeltiq CoolSculpting caused my body to be brutally disfigured.

“It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, corrective surgeries.”

The supermodel claims she is now unrecognizable and has developed Paradoxical Apipose Hyperplasia. This was something she was not warned about before having the procedure.

She added: ” PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing.”

Evangelista is planning a lawsuit against the company behind the operation, which she hopes will allow her to move forwards with her life.

She added: “I’m so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.”

What is CoolSculpting surgery?

CoolSculpting, a non-surgical procedure that uses cold temperatures to reduce fat deposits in certain areas of the body, is called “fat-freezing”.

Since 2010, CoolSculpting, also known by fat-freezing has enjoyed a growing popularity.

Scientists discovered that fat degrading occurs in the cheeks when children eat ice pops.

The procedure requires several sessions. Patients can expect to start to see results in two to four month.

The most common side effects are swelling, bruising or itching. However severe side effects, such as those experienced with Evangelista, may require corrective measures.