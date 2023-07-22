What was Cal’s role in Sweet Magnolias? Who did he hit and why did he get fired?

Cal is in a lot of trouble when Sweet Magnolias Season 3 starts. But what exactly did Cal do to get himself into this mess?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Sweet Magnolias* — Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias has finally landed on Netflix with the opening episode picking up right where season 2 left off. Fans are left wondering what happened in the past without a full recap.

Why was Cal fired?

Cal was fired from his position as Serenity High School’s baseball coach by Mary Vaughn as a retaliation for the Sweet Magnolias’ efforts in attempting to recall Mayor Lewis.

Mary is the spouse of a Mayor who has been under fire and she wanted to give a warning to the people trying to push him out.

Cal’s baseball career was cut short by injury. He found himself in an unsettling situation and was charged with assault and battery.

Mary, who believed he’d put behind him this period in his life that even Maddie didn’t know, dug it up and used the evidence to dismiss him.

What was Cal doing in Sweet Magnolias?

In the season 2 finale, Cal ended up punching a man named Stu after a confrontation at Sullivan’s Restaurant grew increasingly heated.

Cal, still reeling after losing his job in season 2, let his anger take over him.

A man named Stu arrived as Dana Sue’s restaurant and was full of support for Cal, even vowing to take whatever action was necessary to get Cal his job back.

Cal’s attempts to calm the situation has little effect and matters quickly got heated when Dana Sue called the cops to report a difficult guest.

Cal was furious when Stu became angry, and began making snide remarks towards Maddie.

Cal was frustrated that Stu would not leave and took action himself. Cal pushed the unwelcome visitor to the door, before losing his temper and punching him when the police arrived.

The fallout from the restaurant fight is the main focus of Season 3’s first episode.

What is Stu all about?

Cal first met Stu in the episode 8 of season 2.

David A. MacDonald played Stu. He introduced himself at a black tie charity fundraiser to Cal and asked him to sign his card.

Stu said that he, as well as his father who passed away were both huge baseball fans. They were also inspired to watch Cal play the game before his father became ill.

Cal shared his condolences as he lost his own father. Stu then bid Cal and Maddie a good night.

Stu believed his brief conversation with Cal had begun a new friendship. This is why he supported Cal immediately after learning of Cal’s firing.

Sweet Magnolias season three is available for streaming on Netflix After releasing Thursday, July 20th, 2023.

