What to Watch as Jackson’s Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Begin

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday will kick off a historic set of hearings on President Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would be the first Black woman to serve there.

The proceedings will introduce Judge Jackson, who currently sits on the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, to much of the country, and give senators a high-profile opportunity to question her on matters of law and policy.

Here’s how it will unfold and what to keep an eye on.

At 11 a.m., the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin the hearing, which is to take place in a cavernous room outfitted in white marble and wood paneling near the Capitol. Senators will take turns making opening statements, and Judge Jackson will deliver her own remarks.

The hearings are very likely to end in Judge Jackson’s confirmation; Democrats can confirm her without a single Republican vote if they stay united. But they would like some G.O.P. support, and Monday’s session will signal how aggressively Republicans plan to question her, an early indicator of her chances of winning anyone over. Republicans have conceded it is a sensitive situation, considering that her confirmation is likely and they are loath to be seen as piling on against a woman of color with a gold-plated legal résumé and a reputation as a solid jurist.