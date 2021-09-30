What to Know About John Zabel

A judge ruled Jamie Spears be suspended from his daughter’s conservatorship after 13 years.

John Zabel (a CPA) was named temporary co-conservator Britney’s estate.

After Wednesday’s hearing, Jamie Spears was suspended.

Jamie Spears, who spent 13 years in Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship, is now out. A judge on Wednesday ruled that Jamie be removed from his position as coconservator immediately.

The decision comes following three separate requests by Spears’ lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, since July to have Jamie removed as the pop star’s conservator.

One man is now gone and another will be taking his place. The global superstar is now in control of who is in charge.

Judge Brenda Penny appointed John Zabel from California, the temporary conservator for Britney’s estate, on Wednesday. Rosengart had originally requested that Jason Rubin, a Los Angeles-based accountant, be named Jamie’s successor in July. However, Rubin withdrew his nomination last week and Zabel was instead appointed.





Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has resigned as conservator of her estate.



Nick Ut/AP







Zabel is the owner of Media Finance Structures, according to his LinkedIn page. The company offers financial and operational management of entertainment projects, according to its website, and has worked with big-name studios like Paramount, Sony, and Lionsgate.

Zabel is a licensed CPA and certified public accountant. LinkedIn says that Zabel studied accounting at CSU Long Beach beginning in the 1980s. Zabel began his career as a senior auditor prior to founding his company in 2002.

According to LinkedIn, Zabel was also a senior vice president of Sony Pictures Entertainment between 1984 and 1995 and then executive vice president, chief financial officer, for Mandalay Entertainment 1995 to 2002.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for new updates.