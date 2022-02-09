What to Expect from Milo Ventimiglia’s Mrs. Maisel Role

Why “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Cast Was Surprised By SAG Win

Season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starring Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub, premieres Feb. 18 on Prime Video with one of its most highly anticipated guest stars: Milo Ventimiglia. But in an interview with TVLine on Feb. 8, Milo pretty much said that we shouldn’t get our hopes up.

The 44-year-old actor stars as, what he says, is “a well-dressed man with a dog in a park talking to” Midge (Brosnahan).

Though he didn’t share much about the scene, he said that “it looked like there were some flowers around, looked like there was a lot of conversation and laughter…I think that’s kind of all people need to know for the moment.”

“I’d say it’s a brief memorable moment,” he shared and that it’s “possibly to be repeated.”

Was Milo teasing that he could potentially join the cast as a recurring role? A girl can dream!