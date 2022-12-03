What time is Varisu’s new single ‘Thee Thalapathy’ Worldwide release

What date and time will the Varisu film’s second new single song ‘Thee Thalapathy’ YouTube: Watch the entire world’s videos

In India, cinema has enjoyed a remarkable growth in the past four year. This is despite the fact that it has been growing at an even faster pace since the pandemic.

However, one of the best parts of the promotional campaigns associated with Indian productions, which often goes underrated, is the release of singles before a film’s premiere.

Varisu Movie fans will be counting down this weekend to the debut of a brand new single. When and how much do they release it? ‘Thee Thalapathy’ Online viewing of song releases

Varisu new song ‘Thee Thalapathy’ Release date and time

Varisu 2 is here. Set Be titled ‘Thee Thalapathy’ The film will be released around the globe on Sunday, December 4.

Sri Vankateswara Creations confirms this TwitterIt is the ‘Thee Thalapathy’ Varisu’s single will be the first to air at 4:00 PM IST.

Pacific Time – 2:30 AM

Eastern Time – 5:30 AM

British Time – 10:30 AM

European Time – 11:30 AM

Pakistan Time – 3:30 PM

India Time – 4 PM

Philippine Time – 6:30 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 9 PM

The new track will be posted to YouTube and the T-Series Twitter accounts once it is released.

YouTube: First Single passes 79 Million Views

This is the first single of Varisu’s upcoming movie. ‘Ranjithame’Vijay sang and Thaman composed the song “The One”, which was distributed online around the globe on November 5.

Now, the song has surpassed 79 million views via T-Series YouTube Channel, which has been liked by two million people.

It is interesting to note that Varisu will also be releasing a third track before it premieres in 2023.

The new song’s title has not yet been revealed, but is reported to be performed by action, musician, and filmmaker Silambarasan.

According to DT Next India “Actor-filmmaker Silambarasan TR, who recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Pathu Thala in Hosur has crooned for a peppy number in Vijay’s Varisu. The film has music by S Thaman and STR recorded for the song recently in Chennai.”

“Sources say that the song will be a fast number and Vijay’s dance will be a visual treat along with STR’s voice. The song will be a curtain raiser to the audio launch that is set to take place in Chennai on December 24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.” – DT Next India.

Varisu has been set. Release In cinemas January 12 in honor of Pongal celebrations

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

All

Also, where are Yusra Mardini or Sara Mardini right now following events at The Swimmers?