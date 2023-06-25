What time is Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 12 this week? Schedule and reviews

Why might the Swordsmith Village not have met expectations, if Demon Slayer season 3 episode 12, is released this week?

Only a few anime series can rival the excitement, expectations, and popularity that Demon Slayer has, as Crunchyroll’s servers crashed all over the globe last week.

There has been some confusion in the world community about the new release schedule because of the lengthened duration of the season 3 episode 11.

What do we currently know about the fourth season and why did The Swordsmith Village Arc feel less deadly than other battles in previous seasons?

What time is Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 12 coming out?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 12 will not release this weekend (June 25) as fans had expected.

This is because The Swordsmith Village Arc officially wrapped up with the launch of episode 11, ‘A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light’, last week on June 18.

The only new episode of Demon Slayer set to release this weekend will be episode 5 ‘Bright Red Sword’ of the ongoing English dub – set to premiere via Crunchyroll at 9:30 PM BST/4:30 PM EST on Sunday, June 25.

Swordsmith Village Arc ended with extremely high scores, including 8.44/10 in MyAnimeList and 83% Anilist. Season 3 was also one of the lower scoring seasons of the entire franchise.

The season 3 finale of Studio Ufotable’s iconic anime series adapted up until chapter 127 of the original manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge; a total of 205 chapters across 23 volumes have been published in Japan.

Demon Slayer 4th season renewal confirmed

It’s good to know that while Demon Slayer may not have a new episode this weekend it was already renewed for the fourth season.

Following the conclusion of episode 11 in Japan last week, the series’ official You can find out more about this website at The Hashira Training Arc was announced as the next television project in the franchise.

While a release date has not yet been determined, HITC estimates that Demon Slayer 4 will either be available in October or July 2024.

The Hashira Training Arc synopsis, shown in Volume 16 The original manga series is:

“Tanjiro goes to see the Stone Hashira, Himejima, who intends to prepare him for the battles to come. The training to become a Hashira—a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps—is intense and demanding, and earning Himejima’s approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won’t give up! Meanwhile, the demon lord Muzan continues to search for the location of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki.”

Demon Slayer’s third season not reaching the highest heights

The Swordsmith Village Arc may be the worst installment to date of Demon Slayer. It still has the same outstanding visuals, and the hyper-adrenaline that fans around the world have grown to expect.

That isn’t to say season 3 was necessarily a bad adaptation, nor that it can be considered as a ‘failure’ in any meaningful sense of the word, but this chapter in the anime series journey was certainly a step down from the outstanding Entertainment District Arc from season 2.

The opening and the finale were in fact the most memorable episodes. HITC argues the Upper Rank Demons are to blame for the failure of Season 3 to live up the high expectations from the previous season.

Gyokko, Hantengu and the other characters from Entertainment District Arc were not portrayed as being as dangerous as Gyutaro. Granted, the Upper Ranks from season 3 had unique abilities and personalities, but it’s hard to argue that they were more dangerous than their already-decapitated colleagues.

The demon brothers are first introduced in season 2 by the countless murders of innocent civilians. They then destroy an entire part of Yoshiwara killing thousands if they do not kill hundreds.

In season 3 we only see a few deaths of Swordsmith Village inhabitants and only minor or moderate damage to the village during the siege. These were supposed to be the most powerful and dangerous villains of all four.

The next time that we watch an Upper Rank vs Demon Slayer Corps match, let’s hope the feeling of danger on the screen matches more season 2 rather than 3.

