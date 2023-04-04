What streaming sites are available for The Thinning?

You want to stream The Thinning films? HITC explains.

If I haven’t seen it, it’s new to me. Indeed, this is a phrase that all film fans will be familiar with and despite there being lots of new movies it’s always important to catch up on previous titles you missed.

Logan Paul movie fans will enjoy a variety of films that showcase his acting abilities, including Airplane Mode and The Space Between Us. He’s arguably best known as a YouTube star and podcaster, although he also recently signed with the WWE.

He and his brother Jake Paul continue to blaze separate trails and those who have followed Logan’s career may find themselves curious to finally check out the 2016 American sci-fi thriller The Thinning.

Co-starring with Peyton List, it’s definitely worth the viewing. You might be wondering where to stream The Thinning.

You want to stream The Thinning films?

The Thinning can be viewed on YouTube Premium. It is not yet available on other platforms, such as Netflix.

You can view a preview of 15 minutes for free but you must subscribe in order to see the entire film. YouTube Premium currently offers a 1-month free trial, and it only costs $11.99 per month.

Not only is The Thinning on there but you can also find its only sequel, 2018’s The Thinning: New World Order, on the platform, with both Logan and Peyton reprising their roles.

As for what to expect, the YouTube Original movie adopts the dystopian concept of a society dealing with overpopulation by culling students who don’t perform well in a test of knowledge. However, two enlightened teens discover that the test isn’t quite what it seems.

Film cast of Thinning

Below, you can see The Thinning actors and their roles.

Logan Paul plays Blake Redding

Peyton List for Laina Michs

Lia Marie Johnson plays Ellie Harper

Calum Worthy and Kellan Woods

Ryan Newman as Sarah Foster

Michael Traynor, Mason King

Stacey Dash as Kendra Birch

Matthew Glave appointed Gov. Dean Redding

Robert Gant is Vince Davi

Kiersten Warren as Barbara Michaels

Jana Winternitz as Ms. Cole

Patrick O’Sullivan as Mr. P. Glass

Wendy Banks – Amy Paffrath

Jeff Corbett as Victor Woods

Georgina Preston as Laura Harring

Aria Leabu is Corrine Michs

Marcel Nahapetian plays Joey Michaels

‘It’s legitimate acting’

The Thinning marked a pivotal moment in Logan’s career, as he addressed in a previous interview with YSB Now:

“Normally I do comedy and thats what I’ve literally always done. No has ever, ever seen a serious side of me and not only is this movie series, it’s legitimate acting. It’s no longer an Internet goofy kid.”

He continued: “I’ve developed and adopted this character of Blake Redding and became him and I want people to walk out and be like, ‘that was not even Logan Paul, I don’t know who that was.’”

YouTube Premium is now streaming The Thinning

