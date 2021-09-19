What Photos Are on Display in Prince William’s Office

Prince William offered the world a rare glimpse into his home in a video on Instagram posted on September 17. The video promoted the upcoming book “Earthshot: How to Save our Planet,” which was created by the Duke of Cambridge as a competition. He set up a prize of over $68 million in U.S. dollars from 2021 to 2030, where each year, winners can use part of the cash prize to finance their ideas to save the planet, per the BBC.

The video shows that William also has a framed picture of his grandfather Prince Philip and Prince George, who are seated on carriages.

As People notes, the photo was taken by Kate Middleton, and the Cambridges shared the touching photo shortly after Philip’s death. William added the caption: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.” The photo behind William’s desk was a sweet moment of candid intimacy in the Cambridge family.