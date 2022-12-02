What number of episodes are there?

British spy series Slow horses The series is returning for its second season. After the success of the first season, the Apple TV+ series is back for a second season. Season 1’s final episode revealed that the second season was already in production. Fans are curious to see how many episodes season 2 will contain, amid all the excitement.

Season 1 featured MI5 agents disgraced who worked at ‘Slough House’The intelligence service department known as the dumping ground of tarnished and rocky career agents. Slow Horses is a comedy about incompetent MI5 agents trying to prove they are capable.

Notable performances include Gary Oldman’s portrayal of Jackson Lamb and Olivia Cooke playing Sid Baker. Jack Lowden plays River Cartwright. Originally airing April 20,22, Season 1 featured six episodes. Soon after the premiere of Season 1, it was renewed for another season.

Guide to Season 2 Episodes

The second season will feature six episodes, just like the first. On Friday, December 2, 20,22, the first two episodes of season 2 were broadcast. Beginning in 2022, episodes of the series will air every Friday.

Slow Horses can only be streamed on Apple TV+. Only Apple TV+ has Season 2 available.

Based on IMDbEach episode has a title and is dated in the following format:

Last Stop – December 2, 2022 From Upshott With Love – December 2, 2022 Drinking Games – December 9, 2022 Cicada – December 16, 2022 Boardroom Politics – December 23, 2022 Old Scores – December 30, 2022

The episodes last between 41 and 53 minutes.

Preview of Slow Horses Season 2

The plot for season 2 is the familiar hilarious high jinks.

Lamb and his gang continue to build on their reputations by picking up where they left off in season 1. Finally proving they’re more than just dead-end agents, season 2 of Slow Horses will raise the stakes for Lamb and his team.

This time, the group is to uncover Cold War secrets. They will also be going head-tohead with Russian secret agents. This sounds like a recipe for disaster.

It is not surprising that familiar faces will return to the series, such as Oldman in his role as Lamb. Saskia Reynolds will reprise her role as Catherine Standish as will the rest of the cast from season 1. Olivia Cooke won’t reprise her role as Sid due to the character’s unfortunate fate in the first season.

Samuel West, Aimee Ffion Edwards and Kadiff Kiwan are new faces in the spy series.

