What number of employees will Disney have by 2023, as the CEO plans to eliminate 7000 jobs in his company?

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company would axe 7,000 jobs in the coming year. But how many people does it currently have?

A shakeup is underway at the Walt Disney Company. Bob Iger is back as chief executive at the entertainment mega-corporation. He also has plans for streamlining the workforce and company operations.

Iger made the announcement last month that Disney would cut jobs, and many people across the company were facing layoffs. With thousands of employees jobs on the line, it has prompted questions about how big Disney’s workforce is to begin with. Let’s take a look at how many are under the Disney employment umbrella in 2023.

Disney employs how many people?

Around 220,000 people were employed by the Walt Disney Company as of October 1, 20, 222. The United States employed approximately 166,000 of these workers.

Statistics database Zippia Suggestions This number is slightly higher at 223,000. This workforce is 55% female and 45% male, according to the report.

Not only are those responsible for creating their movies and television programs part of the Walt Disney Company. There are also teams involved in consumer products and interactive media. The 7,000 job cuts will have an impact on the Disney workforce in a number of areas.

Disney workforce down to 3% following the elimination of 7,000 positions

Disney could lose nearly 3% of its workforce, as almost 7,000 Disney employees now face job cuts. 6,600 is the 3% figure out of 220,000.

This is in an attempt to streamline the company’s operations in an increasingly difficult media landscape. It is all part of Disney’s multibillion-dollar cost-cutting initiative.

It is not clear which business areas will most be affected as a result of job cuts.

Why are so many Disney employees being laid off?

A memo sent to staff obtained by CNN shed light on Bob Iger’s decision to layoff so many staff. It was the memo reveals The first wave of layoffs is expected to arrive this week. More layoffs will follow in April, with the final wave “before the beginning of the summer,” the memo explains.

“The difficult reality of many colleagues and friends leaving Disney is not something we take lightly,” Iger said in the memo. “In tough moments, we must always do what is required to ensure Disney can continue delivering exceptional entertainment to audiences and guests around the world – now, and long into the future.”

Twitter now has copies of emails sent to employees that were copied.

Many major companies are reorganizing their workforce, including the Walt Disney Company. Amazon announced they will be cutting 9,000 jobs.

Also, are there any Royal Mail postal strikes happening in April 2023 as well?