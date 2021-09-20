What number of children does Princess Beatrice currently have?

PRINCESS Beatrice has become the latest member of the Royal Family to welcome a baby.

Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Beatrice, and Edoardo Maglioli Mozzi, their husband, have just announced that their daughter is born.

2 Princess Beatrics and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed a daughter together Credit: Reuters

How many children do Princess Beatrice and Edoardo have?

Beatrice and Edoardo share a child, a baby girl. But he also has another son from a previous relationship.

Their little girl’s name is still to be determined.

They met in 2018 and were married the next year.

The baby, which is the 12th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, arrives three months after Little Lilibet Diana, Harry’s second child.

When was their baby girl born, and when did she arrive?

The couple welcomed their baby girl on September 18, 2021.

The Palace said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.”

“The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news.

“The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

In a tweet from her official Twitter account, Beatrice said she was “delighted” to “share the news of the safe arrival” of the couple’s daughter.

Princess Beatrice wrote, “So delighted to share news of the safe arrival our daughter on Saturday 18th Sept 2021 at 23.42 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

“Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

2 The happy couple wed back in 2019 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

How old is Princess Beatrice’s stepson Christopher Woolf?

Princess Beatrice inherited the title of countess from her husband’s family, in addition to becoming a stepmother to Edoardo’s son, Christopher Woolf.

After being born in 2016, the child is thought to be about five years old.

Edoardo shares his son with architect Dara Huang, to whom he was engaged until their separation in 2018.

Who are their children’s godparents?

At this stage, it is unknown who the couple’s child will choose as her godparents.

It could be Beatrice’s older sister Princess Eugenie, and her husband.

It is not yet known who Edorado’s godparents were.