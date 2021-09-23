What Mel C Has Been Up To Since The Spice Girls

By Brandon Pitt
What Mel C Has Been Up To Since The Spice Girls

Each and every one of the Spice Girls pursued a solo music career after their original run with the group. Mel C’s solo music has been a huge success and continues to make waves today. Her debut album, “Northern Star,” earned the Liverpool-born star two No. 1 singles — “Never Be The Same Again” and “I Turn To You” — and spent a whopping 79 weeks in the chart, per The Official Charts.

As of this writing, Mel has achieved seven top-10 singles and three top-10 albums in the U.K. As noted by West Somerset Free Press, the “Next Best Superstar” hitmaker holds the record as the only female performer to top the U.K. charts as a solo artist and part of a duo, quartet, and quintet. Mel has ventured into theater and television, as well as music. In 2012, she became a judge on “Superstar” and “Asia’s Got Talent” in 2015. In 2009, she made her West End debut when playing the role of Mrs. Johnstone in the musical “Blood Brothers” and later on portrayed Mary Magdalene in “Jesus Christ Superstar” in 2012.

On a personal level, Mel became a first-time mom in 2009 and gave birth to a daughter, Scarlett Starr, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Starr, per Metro.

