What Makes Barbie’s and Ken’s Relationship Awkward?

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” both praises and criticizes the evolution of Barbie over time. Barbie and Ken, despite their evolution, have always been boyfriend and girlfriend. Ken is more an accessory for Barbie. Their relationship is likely to remain this way as long Ruth Handler’s vision remains.

Handler was a woman who represented all the best that women could do, but her demanding work took its toll on family life. As a result, she was unable to spend time with her family. BBC Handler said in an interview that she felt “huge guilt” for being away from her children because there weren’t any career women back then. Women didn’t quite know how to treat my. Handler refused to marry Barbie or Ken, despite the increasing public demand. Handler felt that the idea would reinforce the path society had set for women at the time.

This notion would later prove to be true. In 1991, Midge, one of Barbie’s lesser-known friends introduced in 1963, got married to the similarly obscure Allan. Midge had also a son, Ryan, who was three years old and she was expecting another child. This set, “Happy Family”, was designed with the best intentions. However, it quickly attracted complaints and was taken off Wal-Mart’s shelves. Emerald Fennell is pregnant Midge and even the movie alludes her controversy. Whatever the public’s view of Barbie and Ken, this has not stopped “Barbie” from dominating at the box office.