What made James Cameron so keen to dive deep and see the Titanic wreckage?

James Cameron dived into the water more than thirty times to find the Titanic wreckage. How did he get so far into the depths?

The Titanic creator offered his comments on the latest tragedy involving OceanGate’s submersible, which claimed five lives by reportedly imploding after losing contact an hour and 45 minutes into its descent on Sunday, June 18.

James Cameron went to the wreckage many times to get inspiration for the film. He was also well-aware of the risks underwater.

Even the Titanic’s remains rest at a lower level than where he is.

How did James Cameron dive so deep?

James made the dives to the Titanic wreckage site in Russian-made “Mir” submersibles, which were reportedly designed and operated by the Russian Academy of Sciences.

He dived more than 30 time in the water to view the remains of this luxury ship that went down in 1912 with more than 1500 people aboard.

It was the intention of these trips to take photos of the Titanic wreckage that would be used in the movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and others. As a result of restrictions placed on the types of cameras that were allowed to be used underwater, no footage of the Titanic was shown on screen.

James recreated what the witnesses saw.

"So what you'll see in the movie is a recreation of what we saw on the video, but based on the actual look of the wreckage," he

Mariana Trench, the world’s deepest sea trench.

James, aside from his visit to the Titanic wreckage, which is located 13,000 feet below the surface of the water, also visited the Mariana Trench, the deepest point in the ocean, in 2012. Only two humans before James had ever been there.

The Titanic’s wreckage is more than two times deeper.

James traveled on a submarine named Deepsea Challenger. It was 25 feet tall and shaped like a torpedo.

It took him about two hours to get to the bottom. He is the first to have dived alone at the site. He spent 6 hours collecting samples, and exploring the site.

According to reports, the eight-year construction period of his vessel is estimated.

Titanic director comments on implosion of OcenGate’s submarine

During his conversation with the BBC James said he immediately suspected a disaster when the OceanGate’s Titan lost navigation and communication.

"I felt in my bones what had happened. For the sub's electronics to fail and its communication system to fail, and its tracking transponder to fail simultaneously – the sub's gone.

“Their comms were lost, and navigation was lost – and I said instantly, you can’t lose comms and navigation together without an extreme catastrophic event or high, highly energetic catastrophic event. And the first thing that popped to mind was an implosion.”

He also noted when the rescue missions were underway, he “felt prolonged and nightmarish charade” as people were talking about “banging noises” and “oxygen” when the filmmaker had already predicted the fate of the vessel.