What laws govern abortion in the UK? Where are they illegal? Does the NHS offer abortions?

BECOMING pregnant can be life-changing – but for some people it’s not always a happy moment.

In 2020, there were 209,917 reported abortions. The number of women choosing to have the procedure is increasing.

1 An abortion is a procedure taken that ends a pregnancy – it is also known as a termination of pregnancy

In women aged 30-34, abortions have increased the most, from 16.5 per cent per 1,000 in 2010 to 21.9 in 2020.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), most recent data, states that 55% of pregnancies ended in women 35-39.

A third of pregnancies ended in terminations for women over 40.

However, 37% of unmarried women over 40 were pregnant and had their babies aborted. This compares to 25% of those who were married and have their babies aborted.

Heidi Crowter is who?

Today Heidi Crowter, 26, from Coventry along with other campaigners, lost their legal battle against the government.

Heidi, a Down’s Syndrome sufferer, had taken her fight with the Department of Health and Social Care all the way to the High Court. She claimed that the 1967 Abortion Act didn’t respect her life.

Crowter and other claimants sought to have a portion of the Abortion Act deleted.

The legislation allows abortions in England and Wales within the first 24 hours of pregnancy.

But the Act allows for abortions to take place up until birth if there is “a substantial risk that if the child were born it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped”, which includes Down’s syndrome.

Lawyers for the Down’s syndrome campaigners argued in a two-day High Court hearing in July argued the law is unlawfully discriminatory and incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Crowter, speaking outside court at the time of the hearing said: “I am someone who has Down’s syndrome and I find it extremely offensive that a law doesn’t respect my life, and I won’t stand for it.

“I want to change the law and I want to challenge people’s perception of Down’s syndrome. I want them to look at me and say ‘this is just a normal person’.

“That’s what this is about. It’s about telling people that we’re just humans with feelings.”

The US is also scrutinizing abortion laws after Uma Thurman disclosed that she had to end a pregnancy.

The actress, 51, said it was her “darkest

What countries have made abortion illegal? What other restrictions do you have? These are places where there are restrictions on abortion Afghanistan – To save a woman’s life

Albania – No restriction

Algeria – To preserve physical/mental health

Andorra – Prohibited altogether

Angola – Prohibited altogether

Antigua and Barbuda – To save a woman’s life

Argentina – To preserve physical health

Armenia – No restriction

Australia – No restriction

Austria – No restriction

Azerbaijan – No restriction

Bahamas – To preserve physical health

Bahrain – No restriction

Bangladesh – To save a woman’s life

Barbados – To preserve health/on socioeconomic grounds

Belarus – No restriction

Belgium – No restriction

Belize – To preserve health/on socioeconomic grounds

Benin – To preserve physical health

Bhutan – To save a woman’s life

Bolivia – To preserve physical health

Bosnia and Herzegovina – No restriction

Botswana – To preserve physical/mental health

Brazil – To save a woman’s life

Bulgaria – No restriction

Burkina Faso – To preserve physical health

Burundi – To preserve physical health

Cambodia – No restriction

Cameroon -To preserve physical health

Canada – No restriction

Cape Verde – No restriction

Central African Republic – To preserve physical health

Chad – To preserve physical health

Chile – To save a woman’s life

Colombia – To preserve physical/mental health

Comoro – To preserve physical health

Costa Rica – To preserve physical health

Croatia – No restriction

Cuba – No restriction

Cyprus – To preserve health/on socioeconomic grounds

Czech Republic – No restriction

Denmark – No restriction

Djibouti – To preserve physical health

Dominica – To save a woman’s life

Dominican Republic – Prohibited altogether

DR Congo – Prohibited altogether

Ecuador – To preserve physical health

Egypt – Prohibited altogether

El Salvador – Prohibited altogether

Equatorial Guinea – To preserve physical health

Eritrea – To preserve physical/mental health

Estonia – No restriction

Eswatini – To preserve physical/mental health

Ethiopia – To preserve physical health

Fiji – To preserve health/on socioeconomic grounds

Finland – To preserve health/on socioeconomic grounds

France – No restriction

Gabon – Prohibited altogether

Gambia – To preserve physical/mental health

Germany – No restriction

Ghana – To preserve physical/mental health

Greece – No restriction

Grenada – To preserve physical health

Guatemala – To save a woman’s life

Guinea – To preserve physical health

Guyana – No restriction

Haiti – Prohibited altogether

Honduras – Prohibited altogether

Hong Kong – To preserve health/on socioeconomic grounds

Hungary – No restriction

Iceland – To preserve health/on socioeconomic grounds

India – To preserve health/on socioeconomic grounds

Indonesia – To save a woman’s life

Iran – To save a woman’s life

Iraq – Prohibited altogether

Ireland – To save a woman’s life

Israel – To preserve physical/mental health

Italy – No restriction

Ivory Coast – To save a woman’s life

Jamaica – To preserve physical/mental health

Japan – To preserve health/on socioeconomic grounds

Jordan – To preserve physical health

Kazakhstan – No restriction

Kenya – To preserve physical health

Kiribati – To save a woman’s life

Kuwait – To preserve physical health

Kyrgyzstan – No restriction

Laos – Prohibited altogether

Latvia – No restriction

Lebanon – To save a woman’s life

Lesotho – To preserve physical health

Liberia – To preserve physical/mental health

Libya – To save a woman’s life

Liechtenstein – To preserve physical health

Lithuania – No restriction

Luxembourg – No restriction

Madagascar – Prohibited altogether

Malawi – To save a woman’s life

Malaysia – To preserve physical/mental health

Maldives – To preserve physical health

Mali – To save a woman’s life

Malta – Prohibited altogether

Marshall Islands – Prohibited altogether

Mauritania – Prohibited altogether

Mauritius – To preserve physical/mental health

Mexico – To save a woman’s life

Micronesia – Prohibited altogether

Moldova – No restriction

Monaco – To preserve physical health

Mongolia – No restriction

Montenegro – No restriction

Morocco – To preserve physical health

Mozambique – To preserve physical/mental health

Myanmar – To save a woman’s life

Namibia – To preserve physical/mental health

Nauru – To preserve physical/mental health

Nepal – No restriction

Netherlands – No restriction

New Zealand – To preserve physical/mental health

Nicaragua – Prohibited altogether

Niger – To preserve physical health

Nigeria – To save a woman’s life

North Korea – No restriction

North Macedonia – No restriction

Norway – No restriction

Oman – To save a woman’s life

Pakistan – To preserve physical health

Palau – Prohibited altogether

Panama – To save a woman’s life

Papua New Guinea – To save a woman’s life

Paraguay – To save a woman’s life

Peru – To preserve physical health

Philippines – Prohibited altogether

Poland – To preserve physical health

Portugal – No restriction

Qatar – To preserve physical health

Republic of the Congo – Prohibited altogether

Romania – No restriction

Russia – No restriction

Rwanda – To preserve physical health

Saint Kitts and Nevis – To preserve physical/mental health

Saint Lucia – To preserve physical/mental health

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – To preserve health/on socioeconomic grounds

Samoa – To preserve physical/mental health

San Marino – Prohibited altogether

Sao Tome and Principe – Prohibited altogether

Saudi Arabia – To preserve physical health

Senegal – Prohibited altogether

Serbia – No restriction

Seychelles – To preserve physical/mental health

Sierra Leone – To preserve physical/mental health

Singapore – No restriction

Slovakia – No restriction

Slovenia – No restriction

Solomon Islands – To save a woman’s life

Somalia – To save a woman’s life

South Africa – No restriction

South Korea – To preserve physical health

South Sudan – To save a woman’s life

Spain – No restriction

Sri Lanka – To save a woman’s life

Sudan – To save a woman’s life

Suriname – Prohibited altogether

Sweden – No restriction

Switzerland – No restriction

Syria – To save a woman’s life

Taiwan – To preserve health/on socioeconomic grounds

Tajikistan – No restriction

Tanzania – To save a woman’s life

Thailand – To preserve physical/mental health

Timor-Leste – To save a woman’s life

Togo – To preserve physical health

Tonga – Prohibited altogether

Trinidad and Tobago – To preserve physical/mental health

Tunisia – No restriction

Turkey – No restriction

Turkmenistan – No restriction

Tuvalu – To save a woman’s life

Uganda – To save a woman’s life

Ukraine – No restriction

United Arab Emirates – To save a woman’s life

United Kingdom – To preserve health/on socioeconomic grounds

United States – No restriction

Uruguay – No restriction

Uzbekistan – No restriction

Vanuatu – To preserve physical health

Venezuela – To save a woman’s life

Vietnam – No restriction

Yemen – To save a woman’s life

Zambia – To preserve health/on socioeconomic grounds

Zimbabwe – To preserve physical health

secret” in an op-ed for the Washington Post criticising the much maligned Texas anti-abortion law.

What is the legal status of abortion in the UK?

Since 1967, abortion is legal in England, Scotland, and Wales.

A licensed medical professional (a doctor), must perform the termination. It must also be approved by two additional doctors.

The UK has the right to refuse to approve your abortion if they have moral objections to it. This can mean you need to see more doctors than two to get the signatures.

The Abortion Regulations 2020 in Northern Ireland allow abortions for up to 12 weeks of gestation.

Alabama, the US state, passed strict anti-abortion legislation on May 2019.

If you are interested in an abortion, what criteria must be met?

In order to be eligible for a termination one (or more) of the following conditions must be met:

That the pregnancy has not exceeded 24 weeks

The continuation of the pregnancy would involve risk to the life of the pregnant woman, more so than a termination

There is a substantial risk that if the child is born they would suffer mental or physical abnormalities

That the abortion is necessary to prevent permanent injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman

Is it illegal to terminate due to financial/social needs or based on gender?

A woman may want an abortion for a variety of reasons.

These can be due to financial, career, and relationship uncertainty.

Clare Murphy, of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service told The Times: “There are a variety of reasons why women are choosing to delay motherhood and have smaller families.

“These include financial instability, desire to progress at work, and the ever-increasing cost of raising a child.”

Further data showed that 18,000 more babies were conceived in 2019 than in the previous year – the biggest decrease in a decade.

According to ONS data, most of the decrease was due to a drastic drop in teenage pregnancies.

How can you obtain an abortion?

Only licensed medical practitioners can perform abortions that are legal and as safe as possible.

There are three main ways to do this free of charge through the NHS:

During the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of women were able to get abortions at home in the US.

Before the outbreak, the trend towards telemedicine abortion was growing in the US. However, access to care was restricted by some states, and many clinics were forced to close.

The program sends women – who must be 10 weeks pregnant or less – abortion pills by mail to take on their own, after a video consultation with a certified doctor.

What’s next?

A consultation is required to discuss the details and make a decision before an abortion can be performed.

Generally, there are two options:

A medical abortion – you take two medications 24 to 48 hours apart to induce a miscarriage

Surgical abortion – you have a minor procedure to end the pregnancy and go home soon after

What are the potential risks of having an abortion?

If performed early in the pregnancy, abortions are safer.

Most women won’t experience any problems and having a termination will not affect future fertility.

There are however risks, such as:

Infection of the womb

Excessive bleeding

Damage to the womb or the entrance (cervix)