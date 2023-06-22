What language are the Minions speaking? It’s not Spanish, as you might think!

They’ve been on our screens for years now, but people still do not know what language the Minions speak, be it Spanish or their own unique dialect, and whether it is possible to learn or not.

Minions were first seen in 2010 in the family-friendly comedy Despicable Me. Since then, these yellow characters have starred in Despicable Me 2, with a 3rd film scheduled for 2024. There have also been 2 Minion films that tell the story of the origins of the male-only species.

If you’ve ever watched Minions, then their dialect will sound strange to you. While the occasional word or phrase, like ‘banana’ or ‘gelato’ can sometimes be heard, it’s rather hard to tell exactly what language the minions are actually speaking, or whether it’s even a real language at all. What language do Minions use?

What languages do Minions speak?

Officially, the language spoken by the Minions is… Minionese!

What if that’s a true language? Absolutely not, and you certainly won’t find it on Duolingo, but that is the unofficial name given to the language that Minions communicate with each other on screen.

Though there are some phrases consistently repeated by the animated figures throughout the movies, the language is effectively gibberish and doesn’t appear to follow much of a grammatical structure, unsurprisingly.

Given the immense popularity of the Minions, however, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see official Minion communication classes being taught one day.

The minions are not Spanish-speaking, contrary to what many people believe

There is a widespread belief that some Minions speak Spanish due to some phrases that were thrown into their sentences.

It is not true, the Minions never speak Spanish.

The confusion likely arises due to the fact that they often sprinkle in phrases from various languages including English, Spanish and French, such as ‘mi amor’ or ‘tiki masala’, which can make it sound as if they’re communicating in an actual recognized language.

Despite the use of such phrases, what you are hearing the Minions speak is definitely not Spanish, so don’t try to communicate with a Spanish-speaking person using your best Minion impression, as they will not understand you!

Some helpful Minionese phrases

Minionese, as mentioned above, isn’t the most structured or rigid of languages. However, some phrases appear to have a real meaning in the franchise.

here are some almost official Minion phrases you can try out on your friends, or on an actual Minion if you ever get the chance…

With Despicable Me 4 set for release next year, it’s never too early to start learning!