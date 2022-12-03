What keeps Gamora alive? Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3?

With an ever-growing universe that currently features a whopping 30 films and eight TV series, it can be hard to keep track of everyone’s whereabouts in the MCU.

That’s an issue some fans are facing following the release of the first trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 as Zoe Saldana’s Gamora is set to return to the intergalactic band of heroes.

Gamora was tragically killed in Avengers: Infinity War. How is Gamora alive and well in Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3?!

Gamora is featured in the Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 Trailer

The first trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 was dropped December 1, 2022. This came as Marvel displayed several projects at Brazil Comic Con.

With James Gunn returning to direct, the trailer hinted that Rocket Raccoon’s traumatic backstory could come to the fore, with the Guardians needing to rally round to support him.

Adam Warlock (teased in Guardians Vol. 2) and Rocket's creator the High Evolutionary look set to play a huge part in the narrative.

The trailer shows Gamora alive, and she will be assisting the Guardians escape from a medical or prison.

Is Gamora still alive in Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3?

Gamora lives in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 thanks to Avengers: Endgame.

Gamora, as fans may recall, was brutally murdered by Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War. He sacrificed Gamora to get the Soul Stone.

Gamora’s original version is dead, and it cannot be recreated.

Guardians 3 shows us that Gamora is an alternate Gamora who arrived on Earth in Thanos’ final minutes of Avengers: Endgame.

Peter was delighted to have Gamora back, but she gave him a surprise awakening by kneeing him in the crotch.

Tony Stark destroyed Thanos and all his armies, but this Gamora version was saved, which allowed her to travel alone across the galaxy.

Although, now, it looks as if she’s ready to reunite with the Guardians in some form or another.

Gamora has been missing from the Guardians’ past two adventures

Gamora might be back in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. She has been absent from their latest exploits.

Most notably, she was absent from Thor: Love And Thunder – where the Guardians made a cameo appearance – and also The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special.

Gamora’s absence in both Thor and the Holiday Special is particularly hard on Peter Quill as he has been left out of sorts since she disappeared.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. On May 5, 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit cinemas.

