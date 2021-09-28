What It’s Like to Live in Phoenix, Arizona, the Fastest-Growing US City

Millennials are moving out of big cities and opting for smaller ones, such as Phoenix.





People are flocking to Phoenix.



4kodiak/Getty Images







Even before the pandemic, they were leaving major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami and moving to less populated cities across the US. One of these cities was Phoenix, Arizona.

In 2019, 5,958 millennials migrated to Phoenix, according to SmartAsset, which used the most recently available US Census Bureau data. The migration meant that 23% of Phoenix’s population was millennials. In April, CNBC reported that the trend of moving to Phoenix continued during the pandemic, citing data shared by LinkedIn and U-Haul.

“Young, wealthy people are increasingly opting to put down roots in Arizona, a sign of the changing demographics that challenge the state’s longstanding reputation as a haven for retirees,” Insider’s Natasha Solo-Lyons wrote in July. “In particular, the capital of Phoenix … has attracted relocators from coastal and Midwestern cities seeking a cheaper, more laid-back life.”

Phoenix is now the fifth-largest city in the US, overtaking Philadelphia. According to census data, it has seen the fastest growth of any major city in the past decade. In that time, it added 163,000 residents, bringing the city’s population to 1.6 million.

The city’s median age is now 34, the New York Post reported, citing the census data.

Insider spoke with several Phoenix residents of various ages to find out what it’s really like to live in the city and why people love it so much.