According to a study, consuming a glass of wine with dinner reduces the risk of developing diabetes.

Because antioxidants in the grapes aid the body to digest sugar, diners who drink teatime beverages are 14% less likely to develop type-2 diabetes.

1 Tulane University conducted a study that found people who had wine with a meal were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes. Credit to Alamy

The study used 11 years’ worth of data from 300,000. Brits to uncover the health kick.

However, they discovered that eating at the exact same time was key and that necking booze with no food is likely to cause more harm than good.

Dr Hao Ma, from Tulane University in New Orleans, said: “The message from this study is that drinking moderate amounts of wine with meals may prevent type 2 diabetes.

“That is if you don’t have another health condition that may be negatively affected by alcohol consumption.

“The effects of alcohol on health are a double-edged sword because of its ability to cut deeply in either direction – harmful or helpful, depending on how it is consumed.”

Type 2 diabetes affects approximately five million people in the UK. It can cause strokes, heart disease, skin infection, and other problems for men.

Most cases are caused by being overweight or not doing enough exercise, which means the body can’t absorb sugar properly.

Dr Ma said studies show antioxidants in wine boost sugar digestion but have not found a drop in diabetes risk – until now.

He said that people are less likely get the condition if they have one to two glasses of water per day (for women, one to two for men) with meals.

Dr Ma, a speaker at the American Heart Association conference, revealed that this effect was not seen with beer or spirits.

Dr Robert Eckel, of the American Diabetes Association, added: “These data suggest it’s not the alcohol with meals but other ingredients in wine, perhaps antioxidants, that may be the factor.

“The type of wine – red versus white – needs to be defined and validation of these findings is needed.

“But the results suggest that if you are consuming alcohol with meals, wine may be a better choice.”

Over the years scientists have been arguing about the dangers and benefits of drinking plonk. There are also studies that claim it can reduce your risk of developing heart disease.