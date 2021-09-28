What is your expected life expectancy? This calculator predicts when you’re expected to die

THIS calculator can reveal how long you are likely to live for – if you are daring enough to find out.

You only need to enter your gender, age and postcode. These are the three most important factors in determining life expectancy for the UK.

1 What age will you live to? Use the calculator to find out – as men’s life expectancy drops Credit: Alamy

It cannot account for unexpected illness, but gives a rough estimate going by decades of records.

Men living in Warfield Harvest Ride (Berkshire) can expect to live longer than men in Bloomfield (Blackpool), who can live for 20 years (90.3).

Deaths from a variety of health issues are more common in the poorer areas of England and Wales.

Although the ONS calculator uses older data, it is the most current.

It comes as new ONS estimates show that men are becoming more ill than ever before.

For the first time, the UK’s male population has seen their life expectancy drop since records began.

A boy born between 2020 and 2018 is expected to live until age 79, which is down from the 79.2 year average for 2015-2017.

The ONS estimates for females remain broadly the same. A baby girl born between 2018-20 is likely to live for 82.9.

Both figures are still higher than they were in the 1980s when a baby girl would live for 70.8 and a boy 70.8 years respectively.

Covid pandemic has led to a drop in the life expectancy of men.

The disease has seen a rise in deaths among men than it did last year, with women more likely to succumb than men.

These figures don’t necessarily mean that babies born between 2018-2020 will live longer lives.

Pamela Cobb, of the ONS centre for ageing and demography, said: “These estimates rely on the assumption that current levels of mortality, which are unusually high, will continue for the rest of someone’s life.

“Once the coronavirus pandemic has ended and its consequences for future mortality are known, it is possible that life expectancy will return to an improving trend in the future.”

She continued: “Life expectancy has increased in the UK over the last 40 years, albeit at a slower pace in the last decade.

“However, the coronavirus pandemic led to a greater number of deaths than normal in 2020.

“Consequently, in the latest estimates, we see virtually no improvement in life expectancy for women, while for men life expectancy has fallen back to levels reported for 2012 to 2014.

“This is the first time we have seen a decline when comparing non-overlapping time periods since the series began in the early 1980s.”

These new estimates reveal differences in the life expectancy between the four UK states and England.

According to the data, a man born in North East England and Yorkshire would live for four months less.

However, in the West Midlands, North West and North West, there was a drop of only three months and in the South West, there was an increase in one month.

This is yet another example of how coronavirus will impact 2020. The South West recorded lower Covid-19 deaths rates for males and females than other regions.

Women from the South West had a “significant increase” of four months onto their life.

This calculator can be used to calculate your chance of suffering a stroke or heart attack within the next 10 year.

Meet the incredible midwives who’ve worked through Covid to bring new life into the world