What is today’s Wordle Answer 280?

Warning: There are spoilers ahead

Wordle, the world’s favorite puzzle game, offers a new word every day. This is why Wordle’s weekend challenge may make your streak more risky.

The rules for daily challenges are simple if you’re just starting out.

There are six chances for players to guess a random five-letter word.

If the square turns a green color, it is likely that the correct letter has been placed in the correct place.

A yellow square is an indication that you have correctly identified a letter. However, it may not be in the right spot.

It’s wrong if it has a grey square.

You don’t want your streak to end. Before we reveal everything, here’s a hint. Sticky

Today’s answer is “EPOXY”Any of the following: any polymer of epoxides that is a part of a group of adhesives, plastics or other materials

Did you correctly guess the Wordle Answer for today? Wordle

You didn’t know today’s word! You don’t have to worry; tomorrow will be a brand new day.

