Jenny Osipova, a passionate Saladist, has become a viral sensation on Tiktok for her viral Pizza Salad recipe.

Osipova is better known as Jennys_Table, shared a video from her chopped salad series where she explains how to make it. “pizza salad.”

What is TikTok’s pizza salad?

A pizza salad is described as a salad that tastes exactly like a pizza.

Beans cooked in garlic and oregano give pizza its signature flavor. The croutons in this salad can be used as a substitute to pizza crusting.

The roasted tomatoes, olive oils, and parsley can be used to replicate the pizza sauce. The mozzarella balls will resemble the cheese found on pizza.

How do I make pizza salad?

The recipe according Pop Sugar has quite a few ingredients in order to make a delicious recipe.

You will need:

1 box of grape tomatoes

1 tablespoon honey made from chili

1 small loaf

1 can of cannellini beans drained

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 bay leaves

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 tablespoon coarse ground mustard

1/4 of a red onion

2 tablespoons red grape vinegar

1/2 cup parsley

1/2 cup kalamata olives

1/2 cup mozzarella balls

To taste, olive oil, oregano and salt

Start with your salad by adding grape tomatoes to an oven-proof dish. Then, drizzle olive oil over the tomatoes and top it off with chili honey. Season with salt & pepper

You can then cut the bread into small pieces, and drizzle olive oil and salt on top. Transfer the bread to a baking dish and bake at 375°.

After 15 minutes, cook the bread and 30 minutes for the tomatoes.

Place a cannellini can in a saucepan. Next, add crushed red peppers, dried oregano bay leaf, garlic and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Let the beans simmer on low heat.

Cut the red onion into small pieces, then mix with dried oregano.

Place the kale in a large salad bowl. To tenderize the leaves, massage with olive oil and salt.

After the cannellini beans and roasted tomatoes have cooled, combine all ingredients and toss them together. Enjoy.

What are people saying about pizza salad?

Kelea MartinPOPSUGAR, “it’s perfect for any time that pizza salad craving hits. If you like hearty salads as much as you like pizza, you’ll definitely want to try this recipe.”

It has also become a popular dish among other chefs, with other Salad TikTokersThey can create their own version of it.