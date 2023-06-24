What is The Wagner Group, and who is Yevgeny Prigozhin its leader?

THE Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, seized a Russian military HQ and announced an “armed rebellion” against the country’s forces in June 2023.

Vladimir Putin declared that the actions of this group were “treason” in an address to the nation.

1 After Yevgeny Prgozhin declared an “armed revolt” against Russia on June 24, 2023 in Rostov on Don, Southern Russia Credit: EPA/ARKADY BUDNITSKY

What is The Wagner Group?

The Wagner Group is an organisation of Russian paramilitaries founded in 2014, and officially called PMC Wagner.

Yevgeny Prgozhin, Putin’s close former ally, runs the company.

Russia refers to the Wagner Group as a private military company, though others have labeled it a network mercenaries.

Wagner Group is expected to have approximately 50,000 staff in Ukraine by December 2022.

This number was made up of around 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts from Russian prisons, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said via NBC News.

Videos posted to social media after the Wagner Group’s revolt against Putin showed posters urging people join the Wagner Group in Russian cities being torn up.

What is Yevgeny Prgozhin all about?

Yevgeny Progozhin has led the Wagner Group in its involvement with the Ukraine war.

In June 2023, he launched a rumored coup against Putin. He had been a confidante of Putin.

In the past, Prigozhin was often referred to as “Putin’s chef” as he owned a number of restaurants and catering companies that provided services for the Kremlin.

Prigozhin appeared to trigger a crisis after he vowed to “punish” Russia, blaming the Kremlin for a missile attack on a Wagner training camp in Bakhmut, Ukraine, which killed dozens.

Prigozhin and his troops had been fighting in Putin’s war in Ukraine – but the Wagner boss had become a vocal critic of Russia’s military leadership.

In the early hours of June 24, 2023, he announced he had taken control of the Russian army HQ in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, vowing to take the fight to Moscow.

In a series videos and audio clip posted on the internet, Prigozhin declared: “We’ll destroy anyone standing in our path…we will move forward until we reach our goal.”

Sergei Shoigu and the top Russian generals are among those he called to arms.

Why does the Wagner group have a presence in Rostov?

On June 24, 2023, Prigozhin accused Russian troops of launching a rocket attack that killed a number of his fighters.

Prigozhin stated that he is inside Russian Army Headquarters in Rostov-on Don, and that his troops will march through the streets.

He said that his fighters had also taken control of military bases in the city.

Sources in Russian intelligence also claim that Wagner fighters took control of military bases and facilities around the city of Voronezh (about 310 miles south from Moscow).

Prigozhin said that Wagner’s 25,000 warriors would “ready to kill” the Moscow military leadership.

After his announcement of an armed uprising, the Russian security services demanded his arrest.

Security was ramped up in both Rostov and Moscow, with footage from Russia’s capital showing armoured vehicles racing along the streets.

As military officials attempted to secure the Kremlin, as well the Duma (Russia’s parliament), they set up roadblocks in the area.

Vladimir Putin has said what about Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Putin’s emergency speech after Prigozhin’s announcement called the Wagner Group’s “armed mutiny” a “stab in the rear”.

Putin stated in a television speech: “This campaign is criminal.” The campaign is like a violent mutiny. Russia will repel and defend this attack.

We fight for our people’s lives and safety, and also our territorial integrity. This danger must be eliminated.

It is a subversion attempt from within. This is treason. “This is a knife in the back for the Russian people and troops who are on the front.

He also warned that “inevitable penalties” would be imposed on those who attack “the motherland” and vowed to defend Russia from “anarchy”.