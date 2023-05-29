What is the truth about Darcey Silva dating Tom Sandoval in 90 Days?

The spoilers for 90 Day Fiance reveal that, after the Vanderpump Rules drama with Tom Sandoval, there have been rumors about women he’s dated. Many rumors now claim that Darcey was his lover. We wanted to know if these rumors were true. They are everywhere on the Internet. Let’s find out.

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Darcey’s Dating History

Darcey is known for dating men from all over the world. The first time that fans saw her was on 90 Day Fiance and she was dating Jesse Meester, a man from the Netherlands.

In 2017, they were on the same show. The two were together on the show.

Darcey eventually dumped him when she realized his ego had become a bit too much. Then she moved onto Tom Brooks.

Darcey fell for Tom’s British ways fairly quickly. Tom had high expectations for her and she did as well.

However, neither one of them lived up to the other’s expectations and they ended up splitting, again in New York City.

Darcey’s last boyfriend, Georgi Russev actually appeared on her spin off show, Darcey & Stacey. He wanted her to be his wife and live with her.

However, things didn’t work out for them either. The two of them have a lot of things that they needed to work out, but they just couldn’t do it.

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – How Did Tom Sandoval Get Involved?

With everything going on with Vanderpump Rules right now, the rumors of Darcey’s affair with Tom Sandoval seem go have started with Darcey’s daughter, Aniko Bollok.

She shared a video on TikTok that made fans very curious about Darcey’s past with Sandoval. She hinted that they had been involved romantically with one another about ten years ago.

She captioned the video, “Me watching the Vanderpump Rules finale with my mom and her casually telling me she had a fling with Tom Sandoval 10 years ago.”

Aniko deleted the video, but fans grabbed it and it has gone viral. Darcey’s rep ended up having to give an official statement on what happened.

He said, “Darcey and Tom met about 10 years ago, but never dated.” It is interesting that Aniko would post this and immediately Darcey would have her rep state that nothing happened between them. We will just have to wait and see if any other rumors come out about these two.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with The 90-Day Fiancé right now. Return here often for more 90 Day Fiancé spoilers, news, and updates.