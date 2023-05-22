What is the status of White Chicks 2, and when will it be released? Marlon wayans’ response to the poster and White Chicks 2 confirmed

White Chicks II confirmed? HITC investigates.

Comedy is the genre that has given us so many classics. If we’re going to get nostalgic about it, the 2000s offered so many examples, and White Chicks is one that audiences still recite to this day.

Keenen Wayans directed his brothers Marlon Wayans (left) and Shawn Wayans (right), who play two FBI agents. They are asked to go undercover and pretend they’re two women using whiteface, and then enter a world filled with high-profile fashion events. Although it wasn’t critically acclaimed upon its cinema release, it was quickly adopted by general audiences and its cult fandom has only grown with each passing year. So, it’s hardly surprising that talk of a sequel has persisted since the original film’s unveiling in 2004.

However, some fans believe there’s more hope now than ever. White Chicks 2, confirmed or not?

White Chicks 2, is it confirmed?

Recent tweets posted Tuesday May 16th, 2023 purport to be a poster of a White Chicks 2 sequel. White Chicks 2 is not officially confirmed, and Marlon the star of the first movie responded to the false poster on Instagram.

“Not true,” he confirmed, “AT ALL!” He posted this on Instagram the following day, accompanied by the poster that has been making the rounds on social media.

“Man, I am sooooooo freaking pissed!” one fan wrote in the comment section. “I got excited for nothing!?!? I’m going to have a BF! Nope, I’m going to write a letter!!!”

Another wrote that “This is worse than a heartbreak man,” while another added “I got hella excited for 2 seconds.”

There hasn’t been a single instance where a sequel was officially approved. However…

‘I would do a White Chicks 2’

Marlon might have discredited the poster of the White Chicks movie on Instagram but, during a recent appearance with N.O.R.E. on the Drink Champs show podcast, he addressed the idea that a White Chicks film could be released. And DJ EFN.

He was unsure if he’d return to the series. Explained:

“If we do White Chicks, it gotta be me and Shawn… we’ll see. I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. White Chicks 2, however, would I do? I think that, and I would return to the Scary Movie franchise.”

This revelation may finally spark the production of another film.

White Chicks Fans React

A few White Chicks fanatics have expressed their opinions after seeing the fake sequel post. Some hoped it was real, while others felt the original stood perfectly alone.

