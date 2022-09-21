The Food and Drug Administration warns about TikTok, a dangerous trend that began in January 2022.

TikTok’s Sleepy Chicken Challenge, the latest in a long list of dangerous trends like the tide pod challenge or the Benadryl challenge is TikTok.

What is the Sleepy Chicken TikTok trend and why?

The NyQuil Chicken Challenge, also known as the Sleepy Chicken Challenge or NyQuil Chicken Challenge is a dangerous trend that has been growing in popularity on TikTok.

This trend suggests that viewers use over-the-counter drugs to cook chicken.

NyQuil is a combination of dextromethorphan and acetaminophen.

The video instructs viewers to coat the chicken with the deadly mixture before cooking it and then consuming it.

It can cause severe side effects to your body if you cook chicken, or any other food that uses drugs such as NyQuil.

The Food and Drug Administration states that even though the person does not eat the food, even inhaling the fumes could cause damage to their lungs.

The NyQuil Chicken Challenge cannot be recommended. For safety reasons, these directions will not exist.

The FDA issued a warning about the NyQuil Chicken Challenge.

On September 20, the FDA issued a warning about cooking with medicines and other over-the counter drugs.

“One social media trend relying on peer pressure is online video clips of people misusing nonprescription medications and encouraging viewers to do so too.

“These video challenges, which often target youths, can harm people — and even cause death,” In a warning, the FDA stated.

The FDA stated that by cooking the medication, the person is boiling it down, which causes it to become “more concentrated and alter its properties in other manners.”

“Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs.”

The FDA said in a statement: “The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing – and it is.

“Put simply: Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it.”

Following reports that teenagers were dying or being rushed to an emergency room after taking on the challenge, FDA made a public announcement.

What were the opinions of social media users about the Sleepy Chicken Challenge

Online social media users gathered to voice their opinions about this dangerous trend.

One Twitter user wrote: “Casually going through articles on google home page and apparently there was a PSA from Doctors not to consume “sleepy chicken” which is chicken boiled in NyQuil etc…. Like what the actual f***? I just have no words…”

Another user tweeted: “People won’t get vaccinated to save themselves and others, but they’ll make and eat ‘Sleepy Chicken.’ I…just give up…”

“Boiling chicken in a pot with NyQuil. Where do they come up with it and what happens when there are consequences,”Another tweet.