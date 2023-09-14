What is the relationship between Kristin Caallari and singer Morgan Wallen? You’ll be surprised at her coy response

Kristin Cavallari She is keeping quiet about the country singer.

A recent appearance What Happens LiveTheHills Alum was coy with two fans when they asked to identify a celeb she had recently been on a date.

The question prompted host Andy CohenIt’s easy to say “Oh it’s obvious!” Morgan WallenShe just told me that her children are huge fans.” However, Kristin, after nervously laughing, declared, “I’m not answering that question.”

Andy said, “But you’re wrong, Morgan Wallen is not the one because you claimed you didn’t go on a first date with him.” Kristin replied, “Did you say that?”

Andy asked Kristin, “So, you went out with him?” When Kristin replied with a smile, “I am not dating [him],” Andy was surprised.

Kristin replied, “I’m not sure.” “I don’t know.”

Though details about her rumored romance with Morgan are up in the air, Kristin—who divorced former NFL star Jay Cutler in 2020—told E! News, in June this year, reported that the priority of dating at present is not high. Currently, dating is not a priority.

