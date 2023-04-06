What is the reason Mang chooses to wear a mask instead of a face? BT21 character unveils face for first time

Mang from BT21 has removed their mask, revealing the true character of Mang. We take a look at the origin of Mang’s mask as they remove it and begin a new chapter.

BTS, Line Friends and Van started the storyline of BT21 character back in 2017. It featured eight main characters such as RJ (Jin), Koya RM, Chimmy(Jimin), Shookye (Suga), Mang [J-hope], Tata (Kim Taehyung), Cooky (1ungkook), and Van.

Over time, BT21 characters have evolved from their original story. They explored their talents and mission while having a support group of friends. Mang now begins their new life with the mask off after a dramatic progression in the story.

Mang is seen wearing a mask.

BT21 character Mang chose to wear a mask all this time as the non-binary character was afraid of not being able to meet others’ standards.

In the BT21 storyline, Mang’s mentor Conn once said, “Once you realize that it’s not about meeting others’ standards, take off the mask and reach for the top flight!”

Mang was a pony that danced masked and wore a mask made of horse skin with pink hearts. Indigo and nose hair To be at ease with the world around you and to dance free.

Mang’s mask also helped with their performance anxiety and facing the spotlight without having to worry about impressing anyone.

Mang removes mask

BTS J-hope has been working on Mang’s true identity for a while as, without the mask, their origin and true species will be revealed. As per the latest episode, Mang recalls their mentor’s words and removes the mask while the sun is rising. RJ arrives shortly to join them and share a cup tea. Mang turns out to be a squirrel.

BTS ARMY celebrates Mang’s identity

BTS ARMY is celebrating this significant moment in Mang’s life when they finally got the courage to live their true identity.

Speaking of Mang, a fan gushed, “So not only was Mang wearing a mask but a full-on body suit so they could fit in better with the other dancers, and now that they’re finally fully confident in who they are, the body suit will come down to reveal the cutest squirrel. Hobi’s so cool, I love Mang. So proud of them!”

Another fan said:

Another fan noted that RJ is still the friend and comfort of all BT21 characters. He silently supports their efforts.

