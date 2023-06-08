What is the price of Tool’s tour in 2023? Dates and pre-sale details revealed

We have gathered all of the details about the concert dates, ticket price, and presale for Tool’s upcoming tour in 2023.

Tool’s social media pages announced the tour Tuesday, June 6, via their respective accounts. The rock band is best known for its mega-hit songs like Sober, Schism, Forty Six & 2, and more.

Every chance they get, fans love to see their favorite bands perform in person. Hence, with Tool’s upcoming concerts in the United States and Canada, they have the opportunity to do just that.

All the details about presale and tickets are available here.

Tool is hitting the road in October and November to perform 26 concerts across North America. Tickets will be available this Friday at 10am local time.

You can still purchase tickets in advance for this tour.

Fans of Ticketmaster can now register for up to three presales. Below are the details about each of these presales.

Sale of the VIP packages will start Friday, 9th June at 10 am MDT and run until Saturday, 27th September at 10 pm MDT.

They will be holding their official platinum sale on June 9th at 10 am. It will continue till October 11th at 09:30 pm MDT.

How much are Tool’s 2023 tickets?

Fans can buy Tool’s 2023 concert tickets from Ticketmaster.

However, if they don’t wish to wait until the on-sale date, they can also fetch the tickets on Vivid Seats, Seat Geek, and more.

Vivid Seats tickets are available on Vivid Seats Start at The Tool ticket is $144, but it goes over $10,000. Tool tickets, however, are $144. Price List Seat Geek’s prices start at $117.

Tour dates