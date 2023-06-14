What is the price of tickets for The 1975 tour 2023, and when will presale start?

The 1975 has just announced the North American leg of their Still … At Their Very Best tour and fans are keen to know all about their ticket prices, presale, and new tour dates.

Matty Healy seems to have moved past his relationship with Taylor Swift. The English musician and his band prepare for the North American leg. Still … At Their Very Best 2023 tour.

Recently, the band announced extensive concert dates across North America. They are known for mega-hits like About You and Robbers Somebody Else.

The band’s North American fans are excited to watch them perform live in their upcoming shows and some are already looking for The 1975’s tickets and presale.

The 1975’s North America presale explored

On June 2, at 10 am PDT, tickets will go on general sale.

However, Ticketmaster will be hosting a presale for The 1975’s North America shows. There is a wide variety of presale options for fans looking to buy early tickets to the British band’s shows.

Here is the list of presales, their stars and end dates.

How much are The 1975’s tour tickets?

Seat Geek Vivid Seats and Stubhub are all websites that offer tickets without waiting for the Ticketmaster pre-sale.

On Seat Geek The 1975’s tickets Cost As low as $82 at the moment of writing. Vivid Seats lists tickets for as little as $82 at the time of writing. Price Start On the high end, they can cost more than $3000.

Stubhub is a great place to find tickets. Start at $89.

The tour dates