What is the post-credits scenes of The Boogeyman movie? What to watch and who is the monster?

HITC discusses whether The Boogeyman features a scene after the credits, its actors, its location, and its terrifying monster.

Some horror fans may argue that it’s hard to be so wholeheartedly invested in the genre sometimes. But the vast majority would have to agree that 2023 has delivered some gems to champion at the cinema as of late, whether that’s the claustrophobic Evil Dead Rise or the thoroughly deranged Infinity Pool.

The Boogeyman returns to the limelight, illuminating Rob Savage. Rob Savage won lockdown for his COVID screen-life terror Host and its surprising yet notable sequel Dashcam. The Boogeyman is his largest feature to date.

No horror fan should enter clueless, so let’s address whether there’s a The Boogeyman post-credits scene, where to watch, as well as its cast and monster.

The Boogeyman on Netflix

On Friday 2nd June 2023 The Boogeyman will be released exclusively in cinemas, theaters, and in the US as well as the UK.

It is still unknown when the streaming will be available, but it usually takes three months after the theatrical release for the film to make its way to platforms to rent or buy. We can expect The Boogeyman will be available on VOD in August.

Based on the master of terror Stephen King‘s 1973 short story of the same name, Rob’s latest movie positions us with Sadie and Sawyer Harper, two sisters navigating life in the wake of their mother’s recent passing. The Harper family is in danger when a patient of their father’s brings an unknown entity to the Harper house.

The Boogeyman has a post credits scene.

It does not include a scene at the end of credits or mid-credits.

As it’s available exclusively in theaters, you may be glad to learn that you can head for the doors once the credits begin to roll

Although there may be no extra stinger for fans to enjoy, it’s clear that early audiences are already enjoying the musical selection that accompanies the rolling credits. “A bit of Elvis over the end credits with Burning Love is a win in my eyes,” one viewer has tweeted in appreciation of the needle drop of the king of rock and roll.

Boogeyman revealed

While the boogeyman is not revealed in the trailer, you can still see the terrifying teaser below.

As for the nature of the monster, it’s somewhat reminiscent of the titular entity in The Babadook and others, in that it feeds on the family’s trauma and suffering; it can be interpreted as a manifestation of the family’s hurt and grief.

Empire’s director, speaking with him Explained that the film’s creature reveal actually had to be toned down for theatrical release:

“The first time you see the creature, the audience screamed so loud, and then immediately started talking with their neighbors and chattering, that they completely missed the next lines. So we had to recut it and build in 45 seconds of padding, just so they didn’t miss any vital information.”

That’s some clue to how effective the look and threat of the entity are.

The Boogeyman film

You can check out the central The Boogeyman cast and why they’re familiar below:

The Boogeyman will be released in cinemas on June 2, 2023.