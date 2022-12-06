It’s Christmas season, and Violent night has taken the film world by storm. Violent Night is an action-packed flick that presents the holiday season in a more violent light. Cinema-goers are eager to find out if Violent Night has a scene after the credits.

*WARNING: Spoilers for Violent Night ahead**

Direction by Tommy WirkolaThis film tells the story of a rich family who is attacked by mercenaries on Christmas Eve. Staring beloved Stranger Things actor David Habour as Santa Clause, Saint Nick finds himself at the family’s home estate, defending them just as a group of mercenaries attempts to break in.

Undoubtedly offering a different viewing experience this festive season, Violent Night takes an extreme approach to Santa’s abilities and the extent of his kindness.

What is the post-credit scene for Violent Night’s?

No. Violent Night doesn’t contain any post-credit scenes.

Instead, Christmas flick chooses to have a scene in the middle of the credits. This scene occurs halfway through the credits. It allows audience members to leave the film after the scene has ended, but before it ends.

Interestingly, the mid-credit scene features the character Bert (Alexander Elliot) showing his social media followers the body of one of Scrooge’s henchmen, proclaiming to his followers that Santa Claus is real and will punish them.

Santa’s powers will grow if more people believe. Violent Night demonstrates this truth with the scene in mid-credit that suggests Father Christmas will grow more powerful.

What about Violent Night 2?

It is not known if there will ever be another sequel.

An interview with CBR, Director Tommy Wirkola talked about the possibility to include Mrs. Claus in a sequel.

“At one point, she was in the script at the end. But we decided pretty early on [to] save that. If we’re lucky enough to get to make a sequel, let’s involve her in a bigger way instead of just as a cameo.” Wirkola continues “Let’s just hint about her presence in this one. Knock on wood, if people like it, then we get to do another one.”

Given the combination of action and Christmas film mix-ups, it is not surprising that Violent Night will be picked up to make a sequel.

