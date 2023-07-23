What is the new Barbie film about?

Who played Ruth, Weird Barbie and the other characters in the Barbie film? HITC has you covered.

Hi Barbie! Ken? Hi Barbie! It’s finally time for one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, and no, we’re not talking about Oppenheimer, although the Barbenheimer double-bill is set in stone for thousands of audiences descending upon theaters this month. The titular doll, played by Australian superstar Margot Robbie is directed by Greta Gerwig. Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, has a ball. The trailers made it clear how many famous faces smiled in this comedy drama blockbuster. What actress played Ruth or Weird Barbie?

What role did Ruth play in the latest Barbie film?

Rhea perlman is the actress who plays Ruth Handler. Viewers will recognize her from many roles.

The 75-year old American actress has worked on TV shows such as Cheers, where she played Carla; Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Cid (voice), The Mindy Project: Annette Castellano (Grandma); Me And My Grandma: Grandma; Kirstie: Thelma and Pearl: Pearl Caraldo.

Her other movie roles are I’ll see you in my dreams (Sally), You People, and the 1996 film adaptation of Matilda. She starred in this with her husband Danny DeVito. Other movie roles include I’ll See You In My Dreams (Sally) and You People (Bubby).

Ruth Handler was a real person. In 1959 she invented Barbie and founded the Mattel Company with her husband Elliot Handler. She died in 2002 when she was 85.

Who played Weird Barbie?

Kate McKinnon (a 39-year old American actor and comedian) brings you Weird Barbie.

You’ll likely recognize her from her hilarious sketches on Saturday Night Live, and she was an SNL alumnus between 2012 and 2022. Beyond that, she’s also well known for starring in movies like Ghostbusters (Jillian Holtzmann), Bombshell (Jess Carr), Yesterday (Debra Hammer), The Spy Who Dumped Me (Morgan), and Office Christmas Party (Mary).

She’s no stranger to the small screen either; there are TV shows such as Joe Vs. Carole (Carole Baskin), The Venture Bros. (various voices), and The Magic School Bus Rides Again (Ms. Fiona Frizzle).

‘That’s important for her journey’

Margot was recently asked by the New York Times if Barbie is a project that she feels any concern about.

She revealed that "There was a long laundry list of concerns" but that they had total freedom to make the film they wanted to make:

“Some things are tiny, like her referring to herself as Stereotypical Barbie. The word ‘stereotypical’ has negative connotations attached to it. We were asked to consider using a different term. Sure, I said, ‘We could call her Generic Barbie or Original Barbie or Blond Barbie.’”

She continued to explain: “But the word ‘stereotypical’ is important because she is already putting parameters around herself that she is, later in the movie, going to step out of and break free. So that’s important for her journey. She needs to start there, referring to herself as Stereotypical Barbie, because she’s already putting herself down without realizing it.”

Barbie has arrived in the UK Theaters.