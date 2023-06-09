What is the name of Akshara Len, the Princeton representative in Season 4?

HITC breaks the Never Have I Ever Cast with the Princeton Rep Akshara, and Len.

Netflix has produced a variety of original shows over the years, but none have struck such a cord season after season like Never Have I Ever.

The American comedy-drama created by Mindy Kaing and Lang Fisher first debuted on Netflix in April 2020. It has since earned a reputation with its subsequent seasons that follow Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, through high school life, relationships, and family.

Among the show’s many highlights is its cast, and with the final season finally landing on Thursday, June 8th, 2023, we have some fresh new faces including Ethan and more to contemplate. The question is, in the fourth season of Never Have I Ever who will play Princeton rep Akshara?

Never Have I Ever cast Princeton rep Akshara actress

Janina Gvankar is the actress who plays Akshara in Episode 4.

The 42-year-old American actress may be recognizable for a handful of reasons and she’s arguably best known for portraying the role of Alison Namazi in The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

Other TV roles that she has played include Big Sky, Space Force, The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Little Girl In The Window, Sleepy Hollow, The Mysteries Of Laura, The League, The Mighty Ones, and The Vampire Diaries.

True Blood or Arrow fans might remember her even earlier as Luna Garza and Detective McKenna Hall.

Janina has also appeared in Encounter, Punching And Stealing, Finding The Way Back and Blindspotting.

What is the name of Len’s character in Never Have I Ever?

Len, the boyfriend of Devi’s grandmother Nirmala, is played by none other than Jeff Garlin.

The American actor, comedian and stand-up will likely be best known for his roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm as Jeff Greene or The Goldbergs as Murray Goldberg.

Surrounding those two iconic shows, he’s also been in Mad About You (Marvin), 2 Broke Girls (David), Arrested Development (Mort Meyers), and What About Joan (Steinie).

The list includes Babylon (Don Wallach), Studio 666(Jeremy Shill), Toy Story 4Buttercup (voice), Cars 2Otis voice), The Bounty HunterSid, Austin Powers The Spy Who Shagged (Cyclops), and The Bounty Hunter.

‘We’ve seen the result of all of her mistakes’

Devi has also grown as the show has progressed. Maitreyi was recently The Speaker with NPR and opened up about her protagonist’s evolution:

“She has definitely grown as a young woman. She recognizes, ‘Hey, I am not as great off as I think I am mentally and I need to work on myself.’ Which means, you know, truly loving yourself and being able to be comfortable with your own silence.”

She continued: “Now, in season 4, we see who this person is and we’ve seen the result of all of her mistakes come in the form of, ‘okay, I need to be better to not just myself, but my friends and my family and, you know, my loved ones.’”

Never Have I Ever will be available exclusively through Netflix.

DO MORE TELEVISION STORIES