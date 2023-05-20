What is the name of a man without shins? You’ll be in splits after this dad joke

The internet is now consumed by the dad joke – what do you call a man with no shins? You can find the answer to this question below if you are still confused.

Just like the one above, there is no lack of one-liners that’ll ever cease to amuse you. Since years, father jokes serve as great conversation starters. They also make for a lot of laughs.

If you thought cracking the duck that steals and cow with two legs jokes was too easy, we bet you can’t guess this one!

What would you call a person without shins on his legs?

What do you call someone who has no shins on his legs?

The answer is…

Didn’t see that coming, did you? We’ve got more of these for you!

More hilarious dad jokes

Enjoy these funny father jokes and their hilarious answers.

Internet jokes leave users in splits

Getting back to the joke about a man with no shins, the majority of social media users either couldn’t crack it or were left in hysterics on finding the answer. Here’s how some reacted to it.

One said: “I so wasn’t expecting that! It’s hilarious!”

“Hahahahah..I love these types of dad jokes,” said another.

Another wrote: “I actually laughed at that joke so hard… I’ve never heard it before”