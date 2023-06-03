What is the name of a horse that has a good balance? This Dad Joke will make you laugh

What is the name of a horse that’s well balanced? These jokes are making the internet laugh this month.

They’ve been around for decades, but thanks to their hilariously cheesy puns and overly simplistic humor, dad jokes just never get old.

‘What do you call an old snowman?’ and ‘what do you call a sleeping bull?’ are just a few social media gags that are cracking people up.

This one will put a smile on your face too…

What would you call a balanced horse?

The answer is…

Horses live in stables. Genius!

Here’s another one

If you loved that one, here’s another funny gag about horses.

What kind of horses emerge after darkness?

The punchline is…

Brilliant!

Funny animal jokes for dad

These dad jokes will make you giggle too…

