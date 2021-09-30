What Is the ‘Mormon Soaking’ TikTok? Here’s What We Know About It

In life, there are going to be a ton of things we just aren’t going to understand and wish we never did. This is where TikTok comes in. Tons of people have joined the platform over the years to talk about everything from financial advice, to gaming videos and sharing life experiences.

TikTokers are also using the platform to talk about previously held religious beliefs. Videos have been going viral from ex-Mormons talking about something that’s become known as the “Mormon Soaking TikTok.” It turns out that this may be a common occurrence in Mormonism that bends the rules about how people should behave.

What is the Mormon Soaking TikTok?

In Sept. 2021, a TikTok of user @funeralpotatoslut got close to four million views in less than a week. In the video, she’s seen jumping on a bed with what looks to be a person-shaped lump of pillows wearing a wig next to her. If this wasn’t weird enough, the caption doesn’t explain much unless you know what she’s talking about.

“When your bestie is called to soak in a BYU dorm and you have to jump hump for her,” the caption said. The reasoning behind why people do this gives a clear understanding of how teenagers in the Mormon faith can struggle with wanting to have sex. One way they deal with this is called “soaking.”

To help us figure out what this means, TikToker and ex-Mormon @exmolex came to the rescue with a video that’s reached five million views. She says that teenagers in the Mormon faith aren’t allowed any kind of sexual contact, even though at that age and in college years, they experience all the same feelings the rest of us do. As a way to bend the rules, they “soak.”